Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) Holdings Increased by Dixon Fnancial Services Inc.

Dixon Fnancial Services Inc. grew its position in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) by 1.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,549 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 267 shares during the period. Apple makes up about 1.7% of Dixon Fnancial Services Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest position. Dixon Fnancial Services Inc.’s holdings in Apple were worth $2,399,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in AAPL. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Apple by 0.7% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,269,995,750 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $221,753,959,000 after buying an additional 8,734,393 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in Apple by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 633,115,246 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $112,422,274,000 after purchasing an additional 10,951,705 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Apple by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 264,351,901 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $46,812,958,000 after purchasing an additional 4,456,954 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Apple during the fourth quarter valued at $25,228,507,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Apple by 1.5% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 80,739,774 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $14,097,970,000 after purchasing an additional 1,155,915 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.72% of the company’s stock.

Get Apple alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Bank of America reduced their price target on shares of Apple from $200.00 to $185.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. Itaú Unibanco assumed coverage on shares of Apple in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $136.00 price target for the company. Barclays set a $169.00 price target on shares of Apple in a report on Wednesday. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $190.00 price target on shares of Apple in a report on Wednesday, June 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Apple from $185.00 to $180.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, twenty-two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $181.52.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Apple Stock Performance

In other news, SVP Katherine L. Adams sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.77, for a total value of $4,119,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 427,334 shares in the company, valued at $70,411,823.18. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . In related news, CFO Luca Maestri sold 96,735 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $174.95, for a total value of $16,923,788.25. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 110,673 shares in the company, valued at $19,362,241.35. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, SVP Katherine L. Adams sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.77, for a total value of $4,119,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 427,334 shares in the company, valued at approximately $70,411,823.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AAPL traded down $1.67 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $150.70. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 162,278,841 shares, compared to its average volume of 74,408,408. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $159.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is $156.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.42 trillion, a PE ratio of 24.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.23. Apple Inc. has a one year low of $129.04 and a one year high of $182.94.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The iPhone maker reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by $0.06. Apple had a return on equity of 152.97% and a net margin of 25.71%. The business had revenue of $82.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $82.97 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.30 earnings per share. Apple’s revenue was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Apple Inc. will post 6.11 EPS for the current year.

Apple Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 11th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 8th were paid a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 5th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.61%. Apple’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.18%.

About Apple

(Get Rating)

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. In addition, the company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; AirPods Max, an over-ear wireless headphone; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, and iPod touch.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AAPL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Apple Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apple and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.