Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) Holdings Increased by Dixon Fnancial Services Inc.

Dixon Fnancial Services Inc. grew its position in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) by 1.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,549 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 267 shares during the period. Apple makes up about 1.7% of Dixon Fnancial Services Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest position. Dixon Fnancial Services Inc.’s holdings in Apple were worth $2,399,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in AAPL. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Apple by 0.7% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,269,995,750 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $221,753,959,000 after buying an additional 8,734,393 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in Apple by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 633,115,246 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $112,422,274,000 after purchasing an additional 10,951,705 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Apple by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 264,351,901 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $46,812,958,000 after purchasing an additional 4,456,954 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Apple during the fourth quarter valued at $25,228,507,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Apple by 1.5% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 80,739,774 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $14,097,970,000 after purchasing an additional 1,155,915 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.72% of the company’s stock.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Bank of America reduced their price target on shares of Apple from $200.00 to $185.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. Itaú Unibanco assumed coverage on shares of Apple in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $136.00 price target for the company. Barclays set a $169.00 price target on shares of Apple in a report on Wednesday. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $190.00 price target on shares of Apple in a report on Wednesday, June 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Apple from $185.00 to $180.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, twenty-two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $181.52.
Insiders Place Their Bets
Apple Stock Performance
Shares of AAPL traded down $1.67 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $150.70. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 162,278,841 shares, compared to its average volume of 74,408,408. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $159.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is $156.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.42 trillion, a PE ratio of 24.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.23. Apple Inc. has a one year low of $129.04 and a one year high of $182.94.
Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The iPhone maker reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by $0.06. Apple had a return on equity of 152.97% and a net margin of 25.71%. The business had revenue of $82.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $82.97 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.30 earnings per share. Apple’s revenue was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Apple Inc. will post 6.11 EPS for the current year.
Apple Dividend Announcement
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 11th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 8th were paid a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 5th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.61%. Apple’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.18%.
About Apple
Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. In addition, the company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; AirPods Max, an over-ear wireless headphone; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, and iPod touch.
Read More
