Applied DNA Sciences (NASDAQ:APDN) Rating Lowered to Sell at StockNews.com

Applied DNA Sciences (NASDAQ:APDN – Get Rating) was downgraded by investment analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued on Friday.

Separately, HC Wainwright lifted their price target on Applied DNA Sciences to $8.00 in a research report on Monday, August 15th.

Shares of APDN stock opened at $2.26 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $2.60 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.92. Applied DNA Sciences has a 1-year low of $0.62 and a 1-year high of $7.35. The company has a market cap of $27.07 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.42 and a beta of 0.07.

Applied DNA Sciences ( NASDAQ:APDN Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 11th. The technology company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.32) by $0.19. Applied DNA Sciences had a negative return on equity of 158.37% and a negative net margin of 68.79%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Applied DNA Sciences will post -1.43 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Applied DNA Sciences in the 1st quarter valued at about $49,000. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Applied DNA Sciences by 53.6% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 26,977 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 9,416 shares during the period. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Applied DNA Sciences in the 1st quarter valued at about $67,000. Prudential Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Applied DNA Sciences in the 2nd quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Applied DNA Sciences by 53.0% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 65,916 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $141,000 after buying an additional 22,843 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 10.34% of the company’s stock.

Applied DNA Sciences, Inc develops and markets DNA-based technology solutions for use in the nucleic acid-based in vitro diagnostics and preclinical nucleic-acid based drug development and manufacturing markets; and for supply chain security, anti-counterfeiting, and anti-theft technology purposes. The company's supply chain security and product authentication solutions include SigNature molecular tags that provide forensic power and protection for various applications used to fortify brand protection efforts and strengthen supply chain security, as well as mark, track, and convict criminals; SigNify IF portable DNA readers and SigNify consumable reagent test kits that provide real-time authentication of molecular tags in the field; and CertainT, which indicates the use of tagging, testing, and tracking platforms and solutions enabling manufacturers, brands, and trade organizations to convey proof of their product claims.

