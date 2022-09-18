Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) Updates Q4 2022 Earnings Guidance

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Rating) issued an update on its fourth quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.82-$2.18 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.94. The company issued revenue guidance of $6.25 billion-$7.05 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $6.57 billion.

Applied Materials Stock Performance

Shares of AMAT stock opened at $88.87 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $99.36 and its 200-day moving average price is $108.68. Applied Materials has a 12 month low of $82.67 and a 12 month high of $167.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $76.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.88, a PEG ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a current ratio of 2.26, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

Get Applied Materials alerts:

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 18th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $1.94 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.79 by $0.15. Applied Materials had a return on equity of 56.68% and a net margin of 26.42%. The firm had revenue of $6.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.27 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.90 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Applied Materials will post 7.68 EPS for the current year.

Applied Materials Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Investors of record on Friday, November 25th will be paid a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.17%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 23rd. Applied Materials’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.90%.

AMAT has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Mizuho cut their price objective on Applied Materials from $160.00 to $150.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 19th. Barclays cut their price objective on Applied Materials from $125.00 to $95.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Applied Materials from $110.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Friday, August 19th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on Applied Materials from $197.00 to $184.00 in a research note on Friday, August 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Applied Materials from $158.00 to $140.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 19th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $142.38.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, SVP Teri A. Little sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.30, for a total transaction of $1,294,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 93,169 shares in the company, valued at $8,040,484.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cowa LLC bought a new stake in shares of Applied Materials during the 1st quarter valued at $76,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Applied Materials by 150.7% during the 1st quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 722 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $95,000 after purchasing an additional 434 shares during the period. Range Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Applied Materials during the 1st quarter valued at $210,000. Stevens Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Applied Materials during the 1st quarter valued at $253,000. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Applied Materials during the 1st quarter valued at $261,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.99% of the company’s stock.

Applied Materials Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Applied Materials, Inc provides manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Applied Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Applied Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.