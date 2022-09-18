ARC Document Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:ARC) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

ARC Document Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:ARC – Get Rating) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 210,600 shares, a drop of 27.9% from the August 15th total of 292,100 shares. Approximately 0.6% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 106,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.0 days.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, TheStreet raised ARC Document Solutions from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd.

ARC Document Solutions Stock Down 5.1 %

Shares of ARC Document Solutions stock traded down $0.15 during trading on Friday, reaching $2.82. The stock had a trading volume of 109,749 shares, compared to its average volume of 76,703. The company has a market capitalization of $121.26 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.85 and a beta of 1.26. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $2.85 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.16. ARC Document Solutions has a 52 week low of $2.40 and a 52 week high of $4.18. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

ARC Document Solutions Announces Dividend

ARC Document Solutions ( NYSE:ARC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The business services provider reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.01. ARC Document Solutions had a return on equity of 7.21% and a net margin of 3.85%.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 30th. Investors of record on Monday, October 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 28th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.09%. ARC Document Solutions’s payout ratio is presently 76.93%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On ARC Document Solutions

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ARC. Corsair Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in ARC Document Solutions during the fourth quarter worth approximately $70,000. Ritholtz Wealth Management grew its position in shares of ARC Document Solutions by 26.5% in the first quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 61,024 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $238,000 after purchasing an additional 12,801 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of ARC Document Solutions by 13.2% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 904,840 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,529,000 after purchasing an additional 105,270 shares during the last quarter. Mirador Capital Partners LP grew its position in shares of ARC Document Solutions by 2.6% in the first quarter. Mirador Capital Partners LP now owns 405,794 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,583,000 after purchasing an additional 10,195 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of ARC Document Solutions by 11.4% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,259,223 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,909,000 after purchasing an additional 129,066 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 48.80% of the company’s stock.

About ARC Document Solutions

ARC Document Solutions, Inc, a digital printing company, provides digital printing and document-related services in the United States. It provides managed print services, that places, manages, and optimizes print and imaging equipment in customers' offices, job sites, and other facilities; and cloud-based document management software and other digital hosting services.

