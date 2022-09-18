Ares Acquisition Co. (NYSE:AAC) Short Interest Update

Ares Acquisition Co. (NYSE:AAC – Get Rating) was the target of a large decline in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 635,600 shares, a decline of 19.1% from the August 15th total of 785,800 shares. Approximately 0.6% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 329,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.9 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Ares Acquisition

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in Ares Acquisition by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,737,581 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,965,000 after buying an additional 52,667 shares during the last quarter. Saba Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in shares of Ares Acquisition by 162.8% during the 1st quarter. Saba Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,922,133 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,856,000 after purchasing an additional 1,190,666 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in shares of Ares Acquisition by 26.6% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,269,831 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,457,000 after acquiring an additional 267,144 shares in the last quarter. CVI Holdings LLC grew its holdings in shares of Ares Acquisition by 35.6% during the second quarter. CVI Holdings LLC now owns 950,718 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,346,000 after buying an additional 249,615 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mizuho Markets Americas LLC acquired a new position in Ares Acquisition in the 2nd quarter valued at $7,737,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.01% of the company’s stock.

Ares Acquisition Price Performance

Shares of NYSE AAC remained flat at $9.93 during mid-day trading on Friday. 73,565 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 355,528. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.88 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.84. Ares Acquisition has a 1 year low of $9.70 and a 1 year high of $9.94.

Ares Acquisition Company Profile

Ares Acquisition Corporation does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

