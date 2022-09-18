Argan, Inc. (NYSE:AGX) Short Interest Down 16.2% in August

Argan, Inc. (NYSE:AGX – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 223,800 shares, a decrease of 16.2% from the August 15th total of 267,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 74,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.0 days. Currently, 1.7% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. TheStreet cut Argan from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Friday, September 9th. StockNews.com lowered Argan from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, September 12th.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AGX. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its position in Argan by 33.1% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 389,705 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $15,818,000 after purchasing an additional 96,965 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Argan by 15.1% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 629,025 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $24,337,000 after purchasing an additional 82,514 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in Argan by 27.9% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 376,082 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $15,265,000 after purchasing an additional 82,024 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in Argan by 9.9% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 763,161 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $30,976,000 after purchasing an additional 69,059 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D bought a new position in shares of Argan in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,197,000. Institutional investors own 82.98% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE AGX traded down $0.79 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $33.00. The company had a trading volume of 295,730 shares, compared to its average volume of 68,079. Argan has a one year low of $32.01 and a one year high of $46.24. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $35.58 and its 200-day moving average price is $37.59. The stock has a market cap of $458.04 million, a PE ratio of 19.19 and a beta of 0.54.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 21st will be paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 20th. Argan’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 58.14%.

Argan, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides engineering, procurement, construction, commissioning, operations management, maintenance, project development, technical, and consulting services to the power generation and renewable energy markets. The company operates through Power Industry Services, Industrial Fabrication and Field Services, and Telecommunications Infrastructure Services segments.

