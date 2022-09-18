Arqma Trading Down 18.6% Over Last 7 Days (ARQ)

Arqma (ARQ) traded 9.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on September 18th. Over the last week, Arqma has traded down 18.6% against the U.S. dollar. One Arqma coin can currently be bought for $0.0063 or 0.00000032 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Arqma has a market capitalization of $92,329.17 and approximately $291.00 worth of Arqma was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19,811.58 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0606 or 0.00000306 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.75 or 0.00023997 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $32.65 or 0.00164804 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $56.44 or 0.00284862 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $146.71 or 0.00740519 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $117.92 or 0.00595215 BTC.

COUTION LIVE (CTL) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000981 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000972 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $51.22 or 0.00258512 BTC.

Arqma Coin Profile

ARQ is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight-lite hashing algorithm. Arqma’s total supply is 20,608,179 coins and its circulating supply is 14,563,636 coins. Arqma’s official Twitter account is @ArQmA_Network and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Arqma is arqma.com. The Reddit community for Arqma is /r/arqma and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Arqma

According to CryptoCompare, “ArQmA is a decentralized public project of block chains, cryptocurrencies, and is fully open source. ArQmA creates a full currency exchange platform which aims to connect banks, payment providers, digital asset exchanges, corporations, and simple people via crypto to provide a payment system for everyone. ARQ is PoW cryptocurrency based on the CryptoNight-Lite algorithm. It is anti-ASIC and Nicehash to give everyone a chance to mine. “

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Arqma directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Arqma should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Arqma using one of the exchanges listed above.

