Asana (NYSE:ASAN) Releases Q3 2023 Earnings Guidance

Asana (NYSE:ASAN – Get Rating) issued an update on its third quarter 2023 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of -$0.33–$0.32 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of -$0.32. The company issued revenue guidance of $138.50 million-$139.50 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $137.64 million. Asana also updated its FY 2023 guidance to EPS.

Asana Stock Down 6.0 %

NYSE ASAN opened at $24.03 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $21.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is $26.07. Asana has a 12 month low of $16.19 and a 12 month high of $145.79.

Asana (NYSE:ASAN – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, September 7th. The company reported ($0.34) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.39) by $0.05. The business had revenue of $134.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $127.27 million. Asana had a negative net margin of 79.34% and a negative return on equity of 212.28%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 50.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.36) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Asana will post -2.12 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Asana from $38.00 to $35.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 3rd. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on shares of Asana from $65.00 to $31.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 3rd. Wolfe Research boosted their price objective on shares of Asana from $22.00 to $23.75 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, September 8th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Asana from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an underperform rating in a research report on Thursday, September 8th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Asana from $22.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, September 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Asana presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $34.23.

In related news, CFO Tim M. Wan sold 3,203 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.20, for a total transaction of $58,294.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 609,276 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,088,823.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Dustin A. Moskovitz bought 19,273,127 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 7th. The stock was bought at an average price of $18.16 per share, with a total value of $349,999,986.32. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 39,112,803 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $710,288,502.48. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Tim M. Wan sold 3,203 shares of Asana stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.20, for a total value of $58,294.60. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 609,276 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,088,823.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 61.87% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its position in Asana by 1,624.8% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 506,183 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,232,000 after acquiring an additional 476,835 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Asana by 66.0% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,127,630 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,824,000 after purchasing an additional 448,379 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Asana by 26.6% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,577,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,053,000 after purchasing an additional 331,400 shares during the last quarter. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Asana in the first quarter worth approximately $7,367,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Asana by 34.5% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 593,465 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,433,000 after acquiring an additional 152,256 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 28.22% of the company’s stock.

Asana, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a work management platform for individuals, team leads, and executives in the United States and internationally. The company's platform enables teams to orchestrate work from daily tasks to cross-functional strategic initiatives; and manages product launches, marketing campaigns, and organization-wide goal settings.

