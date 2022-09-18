Ashland Inc. (NYSE:ASH) Short Interest Update

Ashland Inc. (NYSE:ASH – Get Rating) was the target of a large decline in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 991,600 shares, a decline of 16.7% from the August 15th total of 1,190,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 440,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.3 days. Currently, 1.8% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Ashland Price Performance

Shares of Ashland stock traded down $0.38 during trading on Friday, hitting $98.73. The stock had a trading volume of 1,466,944 shares, compared to its average volume of 335,820. The firm has a market cap of $5.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.21 and a beta of 1.01. Ashland has a 12 month low of $83.29 and a 12 month high of $112.91. The business’s 50-day moving average is $102.67 and its 200 day moving average is $101.12. The company has a current ratio of 3.30, a quick ratio of 2.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

Ashland (NYSE:ASH – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The basic materials company reported $1.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.22. Ashland had a net margin of 38.83% and a return on equity of 10.33%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.22 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Ashland will post 5.66 earnings per share for the current year.

Ashland Announces Dividend

Ashland declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback plan on Wednesday, May 25th that authorizes the company to buyback $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the basic materials company to repurchase up to 8.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 1st were paid a dividend of $0.335 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 31st. This represents a $1.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.36%. Ashland’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 8.43%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Eminence Capital LP boosted its holdings in shares of Ashland by 1.2% during the second quarter. Eminence Capital LP now owns 4,083,978 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $420,854,000 after purchasing an additional 48,800 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Ashland by 3.0% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,133,706 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $209,981,000 after purchasing an additional 62,376 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its holdings in shares of Ashland by 3.4% during the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 2,043,155 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $210,547,000 after purchasing an additional 67,631 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Ashland by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,775,929 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $191,197,000 after purchasing an additional 28,967 shares during the period. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its holdings in shares of Ashland by 6.6% during the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,637,176 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $168,712,000 after purchasing an additional 100,753 shares during the period. 93.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ASH has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com raised Ashland from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on Ashland from $122.00 to $120.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Ashland from $136.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Ashland in a research note on Monday, September 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $120.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Ashland from $113.00 to $107.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $123.33.

Ashland Company Profile

Ashland Inc provides additives and specialty ingredients worldwide. It operates through Life Sciences; Personal Care & Household; Specialty Additives; and Intermediates and Solvents segments. The Life Sciences segment offers pharmaceutical solutions, including controlled release polymers, disintegrants, tablet coatings, thickeners, solubilizers, and tablet binders; nutrition solutions, such as thickeners, stabilizers, emulsifiers, and additives; and nutraceutical solutions comprising products for weight management, joint comfort, stomach and intestinal health, sports nutrition, and general wellness, as well as custom formulation, toll processing, and particle engineering solutions.

