Aspen Group (NASDAQ:ASPU) Downgraded by Lake Street Capital

Lake Street Capital lowered shares of Aspen Group (NASDAQ:ASPU – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Separately, Northland Securities reduced their price target on shares of Aspen Group from $4.50 to $3.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 27th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Aspen Group presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $3.00.

Aspen Group Stock Performance

ASPU opened at $0.50 on Wednesday. Aspen Group has a twelve month low of $0.46 and a twelve month high of $6.04. The company has a quick ratio of 2.34, a current ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The company has a fifty day moving average of $0.94 and a 200-day moving average of $1.02. The stock has a market cap of $12.60 million, a PE ratio of -1.02 and a beta of 1.17.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Aspen Group ( NASDAQ:ASPU Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 19th. The technology company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.02. Aspen Group had a negative net margin of 16.32% and a negative return on equity of 26.84%. The company had revenue of $19.38 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.40 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Aspen Group will post -0.5 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Long Focus Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Aspen Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $2,186,000. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Aspen Group by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC now owns 803,966 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,897,000 after buying an additional 11,345 shares during the last quarter. Potomac Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Aspen Group by 18.5% during the first quarter. Potomac Capital Management Inc. now owns 233,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $377,000 after buying an additional 36,300 shares during the last quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald L. P. acquired a new position in shares of Aspen Group during the first quarter valued at about $229,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Aspen Group by 470.1% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 63,277 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 52,177 shares during the last quarter. 27.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Aspen Group

Aspen Group, Inc, an education technology company, provides online higher education services in the United States. The company offers baccalaureate, master's, and doctoral degree programs in nursing and health sciences, business and technology, arts and sciences, and education fields through Aspen University and United States University.

