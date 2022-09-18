Aspen Group (NASDAQ:ASPU) PT Lowered to $1.00 at Craig Hallum

Aspen Group (NASDAQ:ASPU – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by Craig Hallum to $1.00 in a research note published on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports.

Several other research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Lake Street Capital downgraded shares of Aspen Group from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday. Northland Securities dropped their target price on shares of Aspen Group from $4.50 to $3.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 27th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $3.00.

NASDAQ:ASPU opened at $0.50 on Thursday. Aspen Group has a one year low of $0.46 and a one year high of $6.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 2.00 and a quick ratio of 2.34. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.60 million, a P/E ratio of -1.02 and a beta of 1.17.

Aspen Group ( NASDAQ:ASPU Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 19th. The technology company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.02. Aspen Group had a negative net margin of 16.32% and a negative return on equity of 26.84%. The business had revenue of $19.38 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.40 million. As a group, analysts forecast that Aspen Group will post -0.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ASPU. Cruiser Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Aspen Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $94,000. Long Focus Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Aspen Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,186,000. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Aspen Group by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC now owns 803,966 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,897,000 after purchasing an additional 11,345 shares during the period. Potomac Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Aspen Group by 18.5% during the first quarter. Potomac Capital Management Inc. now owns 233,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $377,000 after purchasing an additional 36,300 shares during the period. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald L. P. bought a new position in Aspen Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $229,000. Institutional investors own 27.48% of the company’s stock.

Aspen Group, Inc, an education technology company, provides online higher education services in the United States. The company offers baccalaureate, master's, and doctoral degree programs in nursing and health sciences, business and technology, arts and sciences, and education fields through Aspen University and United States University.

