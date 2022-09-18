Associated British Foods plc (LON:ABF) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Associated British Foods plc (LON:ABF – Get Rating) has earned an average rating of “Hold” from the nine brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is GBX 1,875 ($22.66).

ABF has been the subject of several research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on Associated British Foods from GBX 1,850 ($22.35) to GBX 1,575 ($19.03) and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, September 12th. Shore Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Associated British Foods in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and set a GBX 1,850 ($22.35) price objective on shares of Associated British Foods in a research note on Monday, May 30th. Barclays reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a GBX 1,500 ($18.12) price objective on shares of Associated British Foods in a research note on Friday, September 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Associated British Foods from GBX 1,900 ($22.96) to GBX 1,630 ($19.70) and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 9th.

In other Associated British Foods news, insider Wolfhart Hauser bought 3,243 shares of Associated British Foods stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 5th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 1,534 ($18.54) per share, for a total transaction of £49,747.62 ($60,110.71).

Shares of LON ABF opened at GBX 1,324.50 ($16.00) on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 1,572 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 1,623.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 37.25, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.99. The firm has a market cap of £10.49 billion and a P/E ratio of 1,324.50. Associated British Foods has a 1 year low of GBX 1,313 ($15.87) and a 1 year high of GBX 2,181 ($26.35).

Associated British Foods plc operates as a diversified food, ingredients, and retail company worldwide. It operates through five segments: Grocery, Sugar, Agriculture, Ingredients, and Retail. The Grocery segment manufactures and sells grocery products, including hot beverages, sugar and sweeteners, vegetable oils, balsamic vinegars, bread and baked goods, cereals, ethnic foods, and meat products to retail, wholesale, and foodservice businesses.

