Aurora Mobile (NASDAQ:JG) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Aurora Mobile (NASDAQ:JG – Get Rating) released its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, reports. Aurora Mobile had a negative return on equity of 40.20% and a negative net margin of 35.25%. The business had revenue of $11.37 million for the quarter.
Aurora Mobile Trading Down 2.3 %
Shares of Aurora Mobile stock traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $0.90. 67,275 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 63,050. Aurora Mobile has a 52-week low of $0.75 and a 52-week high of $1.94. The company has a fifty day moving average of $0.93 and a 200-day moving average of $0.99.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Separately, Alliance Global Partners cut Aurora Mobile from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, June 9th.
Aurora Mobile Company Profile
Aurora Mobile Limited, through its subsidiaries, operates as a mobile app developer service provider in China. The company provides push notification, instant messaging, analytics, sharing and short message service, one-click verification, and other services. Its vertical applications have expanded to market intelligence, financial risk management, and location-based intelligence; and offers real-time market intelligence solutions, such as product iApp, which provides analysis and statistical results on the usage and trends of mobile apps to investment funds and corporations.
