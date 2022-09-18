Aurora Mobile (NASDAQ:JG) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Aurora Mobile (NASDAQ:JG – Get Rating) released its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, reports. Aurora Mobile had a negative return on equity of 40.20% and a negative net margin of 35.25%. The business had revenue of $11.37 million for the quarter.

Aurora Mobile Trading Down 2.3 %

Shares of Aurora Mobile stock traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $0.90. 67,275 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 63,050. Aurora Mobile has a 52-week low of $0.75 and a 52-week high of $1.94. The company has a fifty day moving average of $0.93 and a 200-day moving average of $0.99.

Get Aurora Mobile alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Alliance Global Partners cut Aurora Mobile from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, June 9th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Aurora Mobile Company Profile

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in JG. UBS Group AG raised its position in shares of Aurora Mobile by 2,928.7% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 137,987 shares of the company’s stock worth $152,000 after buying an additional 133,431 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of Aurora Mobile by 70.9% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 120,306 shares of the company’s stock worth $128,000 after buying an additional 49,906 shares during the period. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Aurora Mobile in the 2nd quarter valued at $44,000. 14.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

(Get Rating)

Aurora Mobile Limited, through its subsidiaries, operates as a mobile app developer service provider in China. The company provides push notification, instant messaging, analytics, sharing and short message service, one-click verification, and other services. Its vertical applications have expanded to market intelligence, financial risk management, and location-based intelligence; and offers real-time market intelligence solutions, such as product iApp, which provides analysis and statistical results on the usage and trends of mobile apps to investment funds and corporations.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Aurora Mobile Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aurora Mobile and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.