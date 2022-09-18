AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO) Shares Sold by American National Bank

American National Bank cut its holdings in shares of AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO – Get Rating) by 20.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,633 shares of the company’s stock after selling 662 shares during the period. AutoZone comprises approximately 1.4% of American National Bank’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. American National Bank’s holdings in AutoZone were worth $5,659,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AZO. HighTower Trust Services LTA raised its holdings in shares of AutoZone by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Trust Services LTA now owns 214 shares of the company’s stock valued at $438,000 after purchasing an additional 5 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of AutoZone by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 153 shares of the company’s stock valued at $316,000 after purchasing an additional 5 shares in the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services raised its holdings in shares of AutoZone by 10.5% in the 1st quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 63 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,000 after purchasing an additional 6 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd raised its holdings in shares of AutoZone by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 1,550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,169,000 after purchasing an additional 6 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wedbush Securities Inc. raised its holdings in shares of AutoZone by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $348,000 after purchasing an additional 7 shares in the last quarter. 92.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get AutoZone alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. DA Davidson raised their price objective on shares of AutoZone from $1,900.00 to $1,920.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 25th. MKM Partners initiated coverage on shares of AutoZone in a research report on Thursday, June 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $2,350.00 target price on the stock. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of AutoZone from $2,100.00 to $2,260.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, September 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of AutoZone from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $1,969.00 to $2,296.00 in a research report on Monday, June 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised shares of AutoZone from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $2,125.00 to $2,420.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, AutoZone presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $2,172.94.

AutoZone Stock Performance

Insiders Place Their Bets

Shares of AutoZone stock opened at $2,165.65 on Friday. AutoZone, Inc. has a 1 year low of $1,559.43 and a 1 year high of $2,362.24. The company has a market capitalization of $42.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.21, a PEG ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.78. The company’s fifty day moving average is $2,191.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2,089.96.

In other news, CEO William C. Rhodes III sold 2,958 shares of AutoZone stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,206.33, for a total value of $6,526,324.14. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 15,935 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $35,157,868.55. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, VP Domingo Hurtado sold 395 shares of AutoZone stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,217.53, for a total value of $875,924.35. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 362 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $802,745.86. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO William C. Rhodes III sold 2,958 shares of AutoZone stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,206.33, for a total transaction of $6,526,324.14. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 15,935 shares in the company, valued at approximately $35,157,868.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

AutoZone Company Profile

(Get Rating)

AutoZone, Inc retails and distributes automotive replacement parts and accessories. The company offers various products for cars, sport utility vehicles, vans, and light trucks, including new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, maintenance items, accessories, and non-automotive products. Its products include A/C compressors, batteries and accessories, bearings, belts and hoses, calipers, chassis, clutches, CV axles, engines, fuel pumps, fuses, ignition and lighting products, mufflers, radiators, starters and alternators, thermostats, and water pumps, as well as tire repairs.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for AutoZone Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AutoZone and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.