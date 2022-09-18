Avangrid, Inc. (NYSE:AGR) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Avangrid, Inc. (NYSE:AGR – Get Rating) have earned an average rating of “Hold” from the eight research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have issued a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $48.00.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. KeyCorp cut Avangrid from a “sector weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $40.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, June 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Mizuho raised their target price on Avangrid from $42.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, September 12th. StockNews.com upgraded Avangrid from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 1st. Barclays lowered their target price on Avangrid from $51.00 to $48.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Finally, Siebert Williams Shank assumed coverage on Avangrid in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $57.00 price objective for the company.

Avangrid Price Performance

Shares of AGR stock opened at $49.32 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $19.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.08, a P/E/G ratio of 3.65 and a beta of 0.34. Avangrid has a fifty-two week low of $42.20 and a fifty-two week high of $53.95. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $48.65 and its 200-day moving average price is $47.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.89.

Avangrid Announces Dividend

Avangrid ( NYSE:AGR Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The utilities provider reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $1.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.60 billion. Avangrid had a return on equity of 4.65% and a net margin of 12.12%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.35 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Avangrid will post 2.29 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.44 per share. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 1st. Avangrid’s payout ratio is 75.21%.

Institutional Trading of Avangrid

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. First Republic Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Avangrid by 8.5% in the 4th quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,637 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $381,000 after purchasing an additional 599 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund increased its holdings in shares of Avangrid by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 50,895 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,379,000 after purchasing an additional 1,126 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Avangrid by 264.5% in the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 915 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 664 shares in the last quarter. Mystic Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Avangrid in the 4th quarter worth $293,000. Finally, Shikiar Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Avangrid by 9.7% in the 1st quarter. Shikiar Asset Management Inc. now owns 27,650 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,292,000 after purchasing an additional 2,450 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 12.49% of the company’s stock.

About Avangrid

Avangrid, Inc, an energy services holding company, engages in the regulated energy transmission and distribution, and renewable energy generation businesses in the United States. The company operates through Networks and Renewables segments. It is involved in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity; and distribution, transportation, and sale of natural gas.

