Avantor (NYSE:AVTR) Downgraded by Cowen to “Market Perform”

Cowen cut shares of Avantor (NYSE:AVTR – Get Rating) from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, MarketBeat.com reports. They currently have $28.00 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of $39.00.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on Avantor from $44.00 to $34.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 1st. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Avantor in a research report on Wednesday, August 24th. They issued a neutral rating and a $32.00 price objective on the stock. Cowen cut Avantor from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $39.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Barclays dropped their price target on Avantor from $33.00 to $30.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 12th. Finally, TheStreet raised Avantor from a c rating to a b- rating in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $33.85.

Avantor Stock Down 3.0 %

Shares of NYSE:AVTR opened at $22.48 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $15.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.17, a PEG ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41. Avantor has a 12-month low of $22.33 and a 12-month high of $44.37. The business’s 50 day moving average is $27.48 and its 200 day moving average is $30.40.

Institutional Trading of Avantor

Avantor ( NYSE:AVTR Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.38 by ($0.01). Avantor had a net margin of 8.27% and a return on equity of 27.14%. The company had revenue of $1.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.98 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.35 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Avantor will post 1.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bank of New Hampshire bought a new position in Avantor in the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Byrne Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Avantor in the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP increased its stake in Avantor by 165.0% in the 2nd quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 1,346 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 838 shares during the last quarter. Standard Family Office LLC bought a new position in Avantor in the 4th quarter worth about $50,000. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Avantor in the 4th quarter worth about $55,000. 81.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Avantor

Avantor, Inc provides products and services to customers in biopharma, healthcare, education and government, advanced technologies, and applied materials industries in the Americas, Europe, Asia, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers materials and consumables, such as purity chemicals and reagents, lab products and supplies, formulated silicone materials, customized excipients, customized single-use assemblies, process chromatography resins and columns, analytical sample prep kits, education and microbiology products, clinical trial kits, peristaltic pumps, and fluid handling tips.

