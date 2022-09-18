Avnet (NASDAQ:AVT) Rating Lowered to Underweight at Wells Fargo & Company

Avnet (NASDAQ:AVT – Get Rating) was downgraded by equities researchers at Wells Fargo & Company from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a note issued to investors on Friday, MarketBeat reports. They currently have a $35.00 price target on the stock, down from their prior price target of $45.00. Wells Fargo & Company‘s target price indicates a potential downside of 7.55% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on shares of Avnet from $45.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Avnet from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Avnet in a report on Thursday, July 14th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $46.00 target price on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Avnet from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $45.00.

AVT stock opened at $37.86 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $3.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.45, a PEG ratio of 0.24 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. Avnet has a 12-month low of $35.71 and a 12-month high of $50.19. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $44.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is $44.77.

Avnet ( NASDAQ:AVT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 10th. The company reported $2.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.96 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $6.37 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.29 billion. Avnet had a net margin of 2.85% and a return on equity of 16.47%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 21.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.12 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Avnet will post 6.83 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CFO Thomas Liguori sold 24,221 shares of Avnet stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.92, for a total value of $1,063,786.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 54,287 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,384,285.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in AVT. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Avnet by 262.4% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,119,812 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,170,000 after buying an additional 810,797 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in Avnet by 51.8% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,277,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,663,000 after acquiring an additional 435,711 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Avnet by 10.1% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,670,372 shares of the company’s stock valued at $189,576,000 after buying an additional 427,011 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Avnet by 157.4% in the second quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 663,608 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,456,000 after acquiring an additional 405,817 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in Avnet by 134.1% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 694,879 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,649,000 after acquiring an additional 397,998 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.89% of the company’s stock.

Avnet, Inc, a technology solutions company, markets, sells, and distributes electronic components. The company operates through two segments, Electronic Components and Farnell. The Electronic Components segment markets, sells, and distributes semiconductors; interconnect, passive, and electromechanical devices; and other integrated components from electronic component manufacturers.

