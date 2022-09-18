Avondale Wealth Management Boosts Position in American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL)

Avondale Wealth Management lifted its position in shares of American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL – Get Rating) by 200.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,000 shares of the airline’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares during the quarter. Avondale Wealth Management’s holdings in American Airlines Group were worth $76,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Alphastar Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in American Airlines Group by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Alphastar Capital Management LLC now owns 23,336 shares of the airline’s stock worth $426,000 after purchasing an additional 569 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of American Airlines Group by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 28,945 shares of the airline’s stock worth $528,000 after acquiring an additional 778 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of American Airlines Group by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 118,374 shares of the airline’s stock worth $2,160,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of American Airlines Group by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 32,377 shares of the airline’s stock worth $591,000 after acquiring an additional 890 shares during the period. Finally, FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of American Airlines Group by 37.3% during the 1st quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,678 shares of the airline’s stock worth $67,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.06% of the company’s stock.

Get American Airlines Group alerts:

American Airlines Group Stock Performance

NASDAQ AAL traded down $0.52 on Friday, reaching $13.75. The stock had a trading volume of 27,318,978 shares, compared to its average volume of 25,290,060. American Airlines Group Inc. has a 12-month low of $11.93 and a 12-month high of $22.35. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $14.17 and its 200 day moving average price is $15.55. The stock has a market cap of $8.94 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.54 and a beta of 1.51.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

American Airlines Group ( NASDAQ:AAL Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 21st. The airline reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $13.42 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.40 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($1.69) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 79.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that American Airlines Group Inc. will post -0.82 earnings per share for the current year.

AAL has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Susquehanna Bancshares reduced their price objective on shares of American Airlines Group from $19.00 to $15.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Susquehanna lowered their price objective on American Airlines Group from $19.00 to $15.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Argus downgraded American Airlines Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 8th. Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on American Airlines Group from $20.00 to $13.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, June 27th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price objective on American Airlines Group from $22.00 to $15.75 in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.56.

American Airlines Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

American Airlines Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a network air carrier. The company provides scheduled air transportation services for passengers and cargo through its hubs in Charlotte, Chicago, Dallas/Fort Worth, Los Angeles, Miami, New York, Philadelphia, Phoenix, and Washington, DC, as well as through partner gateways in London, Madrid, Seattle/Tacoma, Sydney, and Tokyo.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AAL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for American Airlines Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Airlines Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.