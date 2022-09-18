Avondale Wealth Management Decreases Stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG)

Avondale Wealth Management reduced its stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Get Rating) by 33.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 500 shares during the period. Avondale Wealth Management’s holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $102,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 213.9% during the first quarter. Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. now owns 248 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 169 shares during the period. American Research & Management Co. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Covington Capital Management increased its stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 54.2% during the second quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 123 shares during the period. Capital Investment Counsel Inc purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, Ameliora Wealth Management Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $44,000. 82.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF alerts:

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Price Performance

AGG stock traded down $0.07 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $98.83. The stock had a trading volume of 6,965,431 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,169,248. The business has a 50-day moving average of $101.82 and a two-hundred day moving average of $103.19. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $98.61 and a 52-week high of $116.25.

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Profile

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AGG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.