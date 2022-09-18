Avondale Wealth Management Decreases Stock Holdings in ARK Next Generation Internation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKW)

Avondale Wealth Management reduced its holdings in shares of ARK Next Generation Internation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKW – Get Rating) by 42.0% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,036 shares of the company’s stock after selling 750 shares during the period. Avondale Wealth Management’s holdings in ARK Next Generation Internation ETF were worth $51,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of ARKW. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in ARK Next Generation Internation ETF by 147.0% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 290,089 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,300,000 after acquiring an additional 172,639 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its position in ARK Next Generation Internation ETF by 1,942.8% in the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 72,377 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,313,000 after buying an additional 68,834 shares in the last quarter. Connable Office Inc. bought a new position in ARK Next Generation Internation ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $4,877,000. Yarbrough Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of ARK Next Generation Internation ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,671,000. Finally, Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group bought a new position in shares of ARK Next Generation Internation ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $2,259,000.

ARK Next Generation Internation ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:ARKW traded down $2.28 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $51.86. 744,593 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,330,579. ARK Next Generation Internation ETF has a 52 week low of $45.10 and a 52 week high of $162.04. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $55.35 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $62.34.

Further Reading

