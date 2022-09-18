Avondale Wealth Management Makes New $119,000 Investment in Pacer Lunt Large Cap Alternator ETF (NYSEARCA:ALTL)

Avondale Wealth Management acquired a new position in Pacer Lunt Large Cap Alternator ETF (NYSEARCA:ALTL – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 2,917 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $119,000.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in Pacer Lunt Large Cap Alternator ETF by 230.9% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,665,655 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,622,000 after buying an additional 1,162,238 shares in the last quarter. Walleye Capital LLC bought a new position in Pacer Lunt Large Cap Alternator ETF in the 1st quarter worth $397,000. Bickling Financial Services Inc. raised its holdings in Pacer Lunt Large Cap Alternator ETF by 71.5% in the 1st quarter. Bickling Financial Services Inc. now owns 54,398 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,437,000 after purchasing an additional 22,681 shares in the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC raised its holdings in Pacer Lunt Large Cap Alternator ETF by 25.1% in the 1st quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 30,943 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,386,000 after purchasing an additional 6,218 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IHT Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Pacer Lunt Large Cap Alternator ETF by 30.4% in the 1st quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,639 shares of the company’s stock worth $387,000 after purchasing an additional 2,015 shares in the last quarter.

Get Pacer Lunt Large Cap Alternator ETF alerts:

Pacer Lunt Large Cap Alternator ETF Stock Down 1.3 %

NYSEARCA ALTL traded down $0.51 during trading on Friday, hitting $40.12. The company had a trading volume of 172,681 shares, compared to its average volume of 163,500. Pacer Lunt Large Cap Alternator ETF has a one year low of $38.49 and a one year high of $46.83. The company’s fifty day moving average is $41.91 and its 200-day moving average is $42.47.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Pacer Lunt Large Cap Alternator ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pacer Lunt Large Cap Alternator ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.