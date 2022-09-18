Avondale Wealth Management Raises Stake in DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ:DKNG)

Avondale Wealth Management boosted its position in DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ:DKNG – Get Rating) by 78.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 34,600 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 15,250 shares during the period. DraftKings makes up approximately 0.5% of Avondale Wealth Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest holding. Avondale Wealth Management’s holdings in DraftKings were worth $404,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in DraftKings in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Tompkins Financial Corp purchased a new stake in DraftKings in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. KRS Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in DraftKings in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Cornerstone Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in DraftKings in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in DraftKings by 21,316.7% in the 1st quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,570 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 2,558 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 29.18% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DKNG traded down $0.62 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $18.60. The company had a trading volume of 26,590,672 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,421,014. DraftKings Inc. has a 1-year low of $9.77 and a 1-year high of $60.84. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.20 and a 200-day simple moving average of $15.51. The company has a quick ratio of 2.96, a current ratio of 2.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74.

DKNG has been the topic of several recent research reports. Benchmark upped their price objective on DraftKings to $30.00 in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Barclays upped their price objective on DraftKings from $14.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 8th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on DraftKings from $26.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. Susquehanna Bancshares increased their target price on DraftKings from $20.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on DraftKings from $31.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 8th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, DraftKings presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $27.71.

DraftKings Inc operates a digital sports entertainment and gaming company. It offers multi-channel sports betting and gaming technologies, powering sports and gaming entertainment for operators in 17 countries. The company operates iGaming through its DraftKings brand in 5 states, as well as operates Golden Nugget Online Gaming, an iGaming product and gaming brand in 3 states.

