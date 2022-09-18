Avondale Wealth Management Raises Stake in DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ:DKNG)

Avondale Wealth Management boosted its position in DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ:DKNG – Get Rating) by 78.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 34,600 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 15,250 shares during the period. DraftKings makes up approximately 0.5% of Avondale Wealth Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest holding. Avondale Wealth Management’s holdings in DraftKings were worth $404,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in DraftKings in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Tompkins Financial Corp purchased a new stake in DraftKings in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. KRS Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in DraftKings in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Cornerstone Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in DraftKings in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in DraftKings by 21,316.7% in the 1st quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,570 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 2,558 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 29.18% of the company’s stock.
DraftKings Trading Down 3.2 %
Shares of DKNG traded down $0.62 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $18.60. The company had a trading volume of 26,590,672 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,421,014. DraftKings Inc. has a 1-year low of $9.77 and a 1-year high of $60.84. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.20 and a 200-day simple moving average of $15.51. The company has a quick ratio of 2.96, a current ratio of 2.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
DraftKings Profile
DraftKings Inc operates a digital sports entertainment and gaming company. It offers multi-channel sports betting and gaming technologies, powering sports and gaming entertainment for operators in 17 countries. The company operates iGaming through its DraftKings brand in 5 states, as well as operates Golden Nugget Online Gaming, an iGaming product and gaming brand in 3 states.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on DraftKings (DKNG)
- Stock Market: 3 Islands Of Strength In A Sea Of Red
- 3 Banks Worth Considering For Q4
- Is There a Cure for What is Ailing Teladoc Stock?
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 9/12 – 9/16
- No One Told These 3 Stocks It’s a Down Week
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DKNG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ:DKNG – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for DraftKings Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DraftKings and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.