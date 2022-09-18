Axie Infinity (AXS) Hits 24-Hour Volume of $49.32 Million

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 3.1% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on September 18th. One Axie Infinity coin can now be purchased for approximately $12.66 or 0.00064425 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Axie Infinity has a market capitalization of $1.05 billion and approximately $49.32 million worth of Axie Infinity was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Axie Infinity has traded down 13.7% against the U.S. dollar.
Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:
- Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005090 BTC.
- BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19,648.39 or 0.99980635 BTC.
- Mammoth (MMT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00004998 BTC.
- Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.34 or 0.00057723 BTC.
- Quantum (QUA) traded 18.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.04 or 0.00010359 BTC.
- VRES (VRS) traded 49.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00002290 BTC.
- Theta Network (THETA) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00005528 BTC.
- TrueUSD (TUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005088 BTC.
- OKB (OKB) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.20 or 0.00077333 BTC.
- Synthetix (SNX) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.54 or 0.00012948 BTC.
About Axie Infinity
Axie Infinity (AXS) is a coin. It launched on October 27th, 2020. Axie Infinity’s total supply is 270,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 83,056,187 coins. Axie Infinity’s official Twitter account is @AxieInfinity and its Facebook page is accessible here. Axie Infinity’s official website is axieinfinity.com. Axie Infinity’s official message board is axieinfinity.medium.com.
Axie Infinity Coin Trading
It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Axie Infinity directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Axie Infinity should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Axie Infinity using one of the aforementioned exchanges.
