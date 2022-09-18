Banano Market Capitalization Reaches $7.23 Million (BAN)

Banano (BAN) traded down 4.1% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on September 18th. Over the last seven days, Banano has traded down 10.7% against the dollar. One Banano coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0052 or 0.00000027 BTC on major exchanges. Banano has a total market cap of $7.23 million and $23,413.00 worth of Banano was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Siacoin (SC) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0036 or 0.00000018 BTC.

Nano (XNO) traded down 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.79 or 0.00004036 BTC.

MobileCoin (MOB) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.91 or 0.00004687 BTC.

ScPrime (SCP) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00001108 BTC.

ShibChain (SC) traded down 25% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Silver Coin (SC) traded 8.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0081 or 0.00000021 BTC.

SiaClassic (SCA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Scope (SCP) traded down 92.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Banano Profile

Banano is a coin. It launched on September 27th, 2016. Banano’s total supply is 1,918,872,306 coins and its circulating supply is 1,382,344,146 coins. Banano’s official Twitter account is @BabesAndNerds and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Banano is medium.com/banano. Banano’s official website is banano.cc. The Reddit community for Banano is https://reddit.com/r/banano and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Banano Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Banano is a 4th generation fungible & edible cryptocurrency with a cool yellow logo and particles.js background. It is a feeless, instant, rich in potassium cryptocurrency powered by DAG technology disrupting the meme economy. It is the first fork peel of NANO, the genesis block redefining the meme economy on 1 April 2018.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Banano directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Banano should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Banano using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

