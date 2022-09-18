Banco Santander (LON:BNC) Stock Crosses Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $212.36

Banco Santander, S.A. (LON:BNC – Get Rating)’s stock price crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 212.36 ($2.57) and traded as high as GBX 231.25 ($2.79). Banco Santander shares last traded at GBX 228.95 ($2.77), with a volume of 294,703 shares trading hands.

Banco Santander Stock Performance

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 212.55 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 233.77. The stock has a market capitalization of £38.45 billion and a PE ratio of 520.34.

About Banco Santander

Banco Santander, SA provides various retail and commercial banking products and services to individuals, small and medium-sized enterprises, and large companies worldwide. It offers demand and time deposits, and current and savings accounts; mortgages, consumer finance, syndicated corporate loans, structured financing, cash management, export and agency finance, trade and working capital solutions, and corporate finance; and insurance products.

