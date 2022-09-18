Bank of America Upgrades SoFi Technologies (NASDAQ:SOFI) to Buy

Bank of America upgraded shares of SoFi Technologies (NASDAQ:SOFI – Get Rating) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, Marketbeat reports. The brokerage currently has $9.00 target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of $8.00.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Mizuho upped their price target on SoFi Technologies from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on SoFi Technologies from $8.00 to $8.50 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on SoFi Technologies from $7.00 to $7.50 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Thursday, August 25th. Piper Sandler cut their target price on SoFi Technologies from $10.00 to $8.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a neutral rating on shares of SoFi Technologies in a research note on Friday, September 9th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, SoFi Technologies has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $13.36.

SoFi Technologies Stock Down 5.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ:SOFI opened at $6.05 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 2.83 and a current ratio of 2.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.54 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.15 and a beta of 1.53. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $6.55 and a 200-day moving average price of $7.06. SoFi Technologies has a 52-week low of $4.82 and a 52-week high of $24.65.

Insider Transactions at SoFi Technologies

SoFi Technologies ( NASDAQ:SOFI Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.12). The company had revenue of $362.53 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $346.39 million. SoFi Technologies had a negative return on equity of 7.30% and a negative net margin of 27.19%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that SoFi Technologies will post -0.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, major shareholder Group Corp Softbank sold 6,683,133 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.17, for a total value of $54,601,196.61. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 83,216,977 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $679,882,702.09. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 13.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On SoFi Technologies

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. WASHINGTON TRUST Co bought a new stake in SoFi Technologies during the first quarter valued at about $26,000. NewSquare Capital LLC raised its holdings in SoFi Technologies by 233.3% during the second quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 3,500 shares during the period. TimeScale Financial Inc. raised its holdings in SoFi Technologies by 75.1% during the second quarter. TimeScale Financial Inc. now owns 5,380 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 2,308 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in SoFi Technologies by 197.0% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,015 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Finally, Herold Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of SoFi Technologies in the first quarter worth about $29,000. 38.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

SoFi Technologies Company Profile

SoFi Technologies, Inc provides digital financial services. It operates through three segments: Lending, Technology Platform, and Financial Services. The company's lending and financial services and products allows its members to borrow, save, spend, invest, and protect their money. It offers student loans; personal loans for debt consolidation and home improvement projects; and home loans.

Featured Articles

