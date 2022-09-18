Bank of South Carolina Co. (NASDAQ:BKSC) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Bank of South Carolina Co. (NASDAQ:BKSC – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,800 shares, an increase of 20.0% from the August 15th total of 1,500 shares. Approximately 0.1% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 5,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days.

Bank of South Carolina Price Performance

Shares of BKSC stock opened at $16.80 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $93.24 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.27 and a beta of 0.43. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.93 and a 200-day simple moving average of $17.53. Bank of South Carolina has a 1-year low of $16.11 and a 1-year high of $21.04.

Bank of South Carolina (NASDAQ:BKSC – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 14th. The bank reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter. Bank of South Carolina had a return on equity of 12.87% and a net margin of 30.46%.

Bank of South Carolina Announces Dividend

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 29th. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 5th were paid a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 1st. Bank of South Carolina’s dividend payout ratio is currently 61.82%.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BKSC. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in Bank of South Carolina by 37.8% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 6,359 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $119,000 after purchasing an additional 1,744 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp acquired a new position in Bank of South Carolina in the 2nd quarter valued at $197,000. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in Bank of South Carolina in the 1st quarter valued at $222,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in Bank of South Carolina by 23.6% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 18,881 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $352,000 after purchasing an additional 3,611 shares during the last quarter. 7.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Bank of South Carolina

Bank of South Carolina Corporation operates as a bank holding company for The Bank of South Carolina that provides a range of financial products and services primarily in Charleston, Berkeley, and Dorchester counties of South Carolina. Its deposits include non-interest-bearing demand accounts, NOW accounts, money market accounts, time deposits, and savings accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

Featured Stories

