Bank of South Carolina Co. (NASDAQ:BKSC) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Bank of South Carolina Co. (NASDAQ:BKSC – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,800 shares, an increase of 20.0% from the August 15th total of 1,500 shares. Approximately 0.1% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 5,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days.
Bank of South Carolina Price Performance
Shares of BKSC stock opened at $16.80 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $93.24 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.27 and a beta of 0.43. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.93 and a 200-day simple moving average of $17.53. Bank of South Carolina has a 1-year low of $16.11 and a 1-year high of $21.04.
Bank of South Carolina (NASDAQ:BKSC – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 14th. The bank reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter. Bank of South Carolina had a return on equity of 12.87% and a net margin of 30.46%.
Bank of South Carolina Announces Dividend
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BKSC. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in Bank of South Carolina by 37.8% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 6,359 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $119,000 after purchasing an additional 1,744 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp acquired a new position in Bank of South Carolina in the 2nd quarter valued at $197,000. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in Bank of South Carolina in the 1st quarter valued at $222,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in Bank of South Carolina by 23.6% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 18,881 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $352,000 after purchasing an additional 3,611 shares during the last quarter. 7.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About Bank of South Carolina
Bank of South Carolina Corporation operates as a bank holding company for The Bank of South Carolina that provides a range of financial products and services primarily in Charleston, Berkeley, and Dorchester counties of South Carolina. Its deposits include non-interest-bearing demand accounts, NOW accounts, money market accounts, time deposits, and savings accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Bank of South Carolina (BKSC)
- 3 Banks Worth Considering For Q4
- Stock Market: 3 Islands Of Strength In A Sea Of Red
- No One Told These 3 Stocks It’s a Down Week
- Is There a Cure for What is Ailing Teladoc Stock?
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 9/12 – 9/16
Receive News & Ratings for Bank of South Carolina Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of South Carolina and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.