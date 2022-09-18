Barclays PLC (NYSE:BCS) Short Interest Up 38.7% in August

Barclays PLC (NYSE:BCS) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 13,440,000 shares, a growth of 38.7% from the August 15th total of 9,690,000 shares. Currently, 0.3% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 6,440,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.1 days.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently commented on BCS shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Barclays from GBX 190 ($2.30) to GBX 200 ($2.42) in a research note on Wednesday, September 7th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Barclays from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, September 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Barclays from GBX 210 ($2.54) to GBX 230 ($2.78) and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 1st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on Barclays from GBX 245 ($2.96) to GBX 240 ($2.90) and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 1st. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Barclays has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $230.00.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Barclays

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BCS. Intersect Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Barclays by 54.8% in the second quarter. Intersect Capital LLC now owns 21,548 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $164,000 after purchasing an additional 7,626 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in shares of Barclays by 19.5% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 21,185 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $161,000 after acquiring an additional 3,451 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Barclays by 31.3% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 5,687,062 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $43,222,000 after acquiring an additional 1,356,948 shares during the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Barclays by 10.7% in the second quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 136,101 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,034,000 after purchasing an additional 13,180 shares during the period. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC raised its stake in Barclays by 611.0% during the second quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 1,678,838 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $12,759,000 after purchasing an additional 1,442,726 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 3.47% of the company’s stock.

Barclays Price Performance

Barclays Cuts Dividend

Shares of NYSE BCS traded down $0.10 during trading on Friday, reaching $7.92. The company had a trading volume of 7,394,631 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,100,741. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.11 billion, a PE ratio of 5.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.16 and a beta of 1.29. Barclays has a twelve month low of $6.88 and a twelve month high of $12.20. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $7.86 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.97.

The company also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 12th were issued a dividend of $0.2094 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 11th. This represents a dividend yield of 4%. Barclays’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.07%.

Barclays Company Profile

Barclays PLC, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services in the United Kingdom, Europe, the Americas, Africa, the Middle East, and Asia. The company operates through Barclays UK and Barclays International divisions. It offers financial services, such as retail banking, credit cards, wholesale banking, investment banking, wealth management, and investment management services.

