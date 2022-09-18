Barclays Reaffirms “Overweight” Rating for Dunelm Group (LON:DNLM)

Barclays reissued their overweight rating on shares of Dunelm Group (LON:DNLM – Get Rating) in a report released on Thursday, Marketbeat.com reports. The brokerage currently has a GBX 1,100 ($13.29) price target on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Berenberg Bank decreased their target price on Dunelm Group from GBX 1,200 ($14.50) to GBX 1,130 ($13.65) and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded Dunelm Group to a sector perform rating and cut their price target for the stock from GBX 1,400 ($16.92) to GBX 950 ($11.48) in a research note on Monday, July 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a neutral rating and set a GBX 1,160 ($14.02) price target on shares of Dunelm Group in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Dunelm Group currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of GBX 1,218 ($14.72).

Dunelm Group stock opened at GBX 782.50 ($9.46) on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of £1.58 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,057.43. Dunelm Group has a 52-week low of GBX 659.50 ($7.97) and a 52-week high of GBX 1,557.73 ($18.82). The stock’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 783.37 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 894.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 137.57, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a current ratio of 1.03.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 5th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 10th will be paid a dividend of GBX 26 ($0.31) per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 10th. This represents a dividend yield of 3.6%. Dunelm Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 47.30%.

In other Dunelm Group news, insider Karen Witts bought 1,174 shares of Dunelm Group stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 5th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 845 ($10.21) per share, with a total value of £9,920.30 ($11,986.83). In other news, insider Andy Harrison purchased 33,206 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 15th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 748 ($9.04) per share, for a total transaction of £248,380.88 ($300,121.89). Also, insider Karen Witts bought 1,174 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 5th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 845 ($10.21) per share, for a total transaction of £9,920.30 ($11,986.83).

Dunelm Group plc retails homewares in the United Kingdom. The company offers furniture for bedroom, living room, dining room, and office; sofas and chairs; bean bags; bed frames, mattresses, storage beds, divan bases, and headboards, as well as kids beds; and bedding products, such as bed linens, duvets, pillows, mattress toppers, protectors, and baby and kids beddings.

