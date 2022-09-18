Barclays Trims Jacobs Engineering Group (LON:J) Target Price to GBX 250

Jacobs Engineering Group (LON:J – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by Barclays from GBX 320 ($3.87) to GBX 250 ($3.02) in a report released on Thursday, LSE.Co.UK reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on J. Jefferies Financial Group cut Jacobs Engineering Group to a hold rating and cut their price objective for the stock from GBX 300 ($3.62) to GBX 210 ($2.54) in a research report on Tuesday, September 6th. Shore Capital reiterated a house stock rating on shares of Jacobs Engineering Group in a research report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a not rated rating on shares of Jacobs Engineering Group in a research report on Thursday, August 25th. Finally, Berenberg Bank dropped their price target on Jacobs Engineering Group from GBX 285 ($3.44) to GBX 230 ($2.78) and set a hold rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of GBX 282.67 ($3.42).

Jacobs Engineering Group Inc is challenging today to reinvent tomorrow by solving the world’s most critical problems for thriving cities, resilient environments, mission-critical outcomes, operational advancement, scientific discovery and cutting-edge manufacturing, turning abstract ideas into realities that transform the world for good.

