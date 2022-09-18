Belite Bio, Inc (NASDAQ:BLTE) Short Interest Up 30.1% in August

Belite Bio, Inc (NASDAQ:BLTE – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 149,300 shares, a growth of 30.1% from the August 15th total of 114,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 87,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.7 days.

Belite Bio Stock Performance

NASDAQ BLTE traded up $3.26 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $38.81. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 35,166 shares, compared to its average volume of 45,789. Belite Bio has a 52 week low of $8.80 and a 52 week high of $44.70. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $33.57.

Get Belite Bio alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Belite Bio

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Belite Bio stock. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in Belite Bio, Inc (NASDAQ:BLTE – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 8,995 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $280,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

About Belite Bio

BLTE has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Benchmark initiated coverage on Belite Bio in a research note on Friday, July 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $57.00 target price for the company. HC Wainwright initiated coverage on Belite Bio in a research note on Monday, August 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $58.00 price target for the company.

(Get Rating)

Belite Bio, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical drug development company, engages in the research and development of novel therapeutics targeting atrophic age-related macular degeneration and autosomal recessive stargardt diseases. Its lead product candidate is LBS-008, an oral once-a-day treatment that can reduce and maintain the delivery of vitamin A to the eye to reduce the accumulation of toxic vitamin A by-products in ocular tissue that is in phase 3 clinical trial.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Belite Bio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Belite Bio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.