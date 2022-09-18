Bellerophon Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLPH) Short Interest Update

Bellerophon Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLPH – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 23,000 shares, a decrease of 24.1% from the August 15th total of 30,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 37,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.6 days. Approximately 0.3% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on Bellerophon Therapeutics in a research note on Sunday. They issued a “sell” rating for the company.

Institutional Trading of Bellerophon Therapeutics

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Bellerophon Therapeutics stock. Sepio Capital LP bought a new position in Bellerophon Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLPH – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm bought 23,800 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,000. Sepio Capital LP owned about 0.25% of Bellerophon Therapeutics as of its most recent SEC filing. 11.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Bellerophon Therapeutics Price Performance

NASDAQ BLPH opened at $1.22 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $1.36 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.46. Bellerophon Therapeutics has a one year low of $0.67 and a one year high of $4.49.

Bellerophon Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BLPH – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 15th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.43) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.61) by $0.18. On average, equities research analysts expect that Bellerophon Therapeutics will post -2.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Bellerophon Therapeutics

Bellerophon Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage therapeutics company, focuses on the development of products for the treatment of cardiopulmonary diseases in the United States. Its product includes INOpulse, a proprietary pulsatile nitric oxide delivery platform for the treatment of pulmonary hypertension.

See Also

