Benchmark Wealth Management LLC Has $2.01 Million Position in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP)

Benchmark Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP – Get Rating) by 19.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 36,025 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,918 shares during the quarter. Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF comprises 1.5% of Benchmark Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest holding. Benchmark Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF were worth $2,010,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Cooper Financial Group lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 81.9% during the second quarter. Cooper Financial Group now owns 7,985 shares of the company’s stock worth $446,000 after buying an additional 3,596 shares during the last quarter. FC Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 3.9% during the second quarter. FC Advisory LLC now owns 137,477 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,671,000 after buying an additional 5,218 shares during the last quarter. Range Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 83.1% during the second quarter. Range Financial Group LLC now owns 11,928 shares of the company’s stock worth $666,000 after buying an additional 5,412 shares during the last quarter. Stonehearth Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $424,000. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 0.6% during the second quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 52,119 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,908,000 after buying an additional 302 shares during the last quarter.

Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA SCHP traded down $0.24 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $54.16. The stock had a trading volume of 1,719,810 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,551,498. The business’s fifty day moving average is $56.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $57.83. Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF has a twelve month low of $54.14 and a twelve month high of $64.15.

