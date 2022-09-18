Benchmark Wealth Management LLC Sells 1,008 Shares of Royce Value Trust Inc. (NYSE:RVT)

Benchmark Wealth Management LLC cut its stake in Royce Value Trust Inc. (NYSE:RVT – Get Rating) by 5.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 16,375 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,008 shares during the period. Benchmark Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Royce Value Trust were worth $229,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Eaton Vance Management bought a new stake in Royce Value Trust in the 4th quarter valued at $42,000. Gemmer Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Royce Value Trust by 893.8% in the 1st quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC now owns 3,975 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 3,575 shares during the period. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new stake in Royce Value Trust in the 1st quarter valued at $107,000. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC boosted its holdings in Royce Value Trust by 167.5% in the 4th quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 9,144 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $179,000 after purchasing an additional 5,726 shares during the period. Finally, Buttonwood Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Royce Value Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at $140,000. 24.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Royce Value Trust Price Performance

Royce Value Trust stock traded down $0.27 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $14.11. The company had a trading volume of 211,703 shares, compared to its average volume of 215,573. Royce Value Trust Inc. has a 52 week low of $13.35 and a 52 week high of $20.00. The company has a 50 day moving average of $15.24 and a 200-day moving average of $15.47.

Royce Value Trust Cuts Dividend

About Royce Value Trust

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 23rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 12th will be paid a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 9th.

Royce Value Trust Inc is a close ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Royce & Associates, LLC. It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund spreads its investments across diversified sectors. It invests in value oriented stocks of small cap and micro cap companies.

