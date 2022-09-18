Benchmark Wealth Management LLC Sells 899 Shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY)

Benchmark Wealth Management LLC reduced its stake in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY – Get Rating) by 14.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,336 shares of the company’s stock after selling 899 shares during the quarter. SPDR S&P Dividend ETF accounts for approximately 0.5% of Benchmark Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest holding. Benchmark Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF were worth $633,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Cerity Partners LLC lifted its holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 40.0% during the first quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 6,412 shares of the company’s stock valued at $615,000 after purchasing an additional 1,832 shares during the last quarter. Tyler Stone Wealth Management purchased a new stake in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $51,000. Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 39.7% during the first quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 174,613 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,371,000 after purchasing an additional 49,578 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Trust Services LTA purchased a new stake in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF during the first quarter valued at about $281,000. Finally, Hubbell Strickland Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 3.0% during the first quarter. Hubbell Strickland Wealth Management LLC now owns 105,437 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,508,000 after purchasing an additional 3,032 shares during the last quarter.
SPDR S&P Dividend ETF Trading Down 0.6 %
Shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF stock traded down $0.78 on Friday, reaching $120.19. The stock had a trading volume of 603,048 shares, compared to its average volume of 601,783. SPDR S&P Dividend ETF has a 1 year low of $113.22 and a 1 year high of $133.22. The business’s 50 day moving average is $124.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $124.80.
SPDR S&P Dividend ETF Profile
The SPDR S&P Dividend ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P High Yield Dividend Aristocrats Index (the Index). The Index is designed to measure the performance of the 60 highest dividend yielding S&P Composite 1500 Index constituents that have followed a managed-dividends policy of consistently increasing dividends every year for at least 25 consecutive years.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (SDY)
- 3 Banks Worth Considering For Q4
- Stock Market: 3 Islands Of Strength In A Sea Of Red
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 9/12 – 9/16
- Is There a Cure for What is Ailing Teladoc Stock?
- No One Told These 3 Stocks It’s a Down Week
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SDY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P Dividend ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P Dividend ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.