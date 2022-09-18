Benefitfocus (NASDAQ:BNFT) Research Coverage Started at KeyCorp

KeyCorp started coverage on shares of Benefitfocus (NASDAQ:BNFT – Get Rating) in a report issued on Thursday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The firm issued an overweight rating and a $10.00 price objective on the software maker’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. William Blair reaffirmed a market perform rating on shares of Benefitfocus in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. StockNews.com cut shares of Benefitfocus from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, September 1st. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Benefitfocus from $9.00 to $6.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 6th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $9.00.

NASDAQ:BNFT opened at $6.65 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $227.70 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.21 and a beta of 1.64. Benefitfocus has a 52 week low of $6.24 and a 52 week high of $13.06. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $7.54 and a 200 day moving average of $9.15.

Benefitfocus ( NASDAQ:BNFT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The software maker reported ($0.25) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $56.59 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $56.37 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.31) EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Benefitfocus will post -0.18 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Benefitfocus by 630.5% in the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 224,608 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,747,000 after acquiring an additional 193,860 shares during the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP lifted its position in Benefitfocus by 48.9% during the second quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 42,468 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $330,000 after purchasing an additional 13,955 shares during the period. Repertoire Partners LP purchased a new stake in Benefitfocus in the second quarter valued at $631,000. Citadel Advisors LLC grew its position in Benefitfocus by 140.8% during the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 59,846 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $466,000 after purchasing an additional 34,997 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of Benefitfocus by 23.9% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 98,500 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $766,000 after buying an additional 19,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.41% of the company’s stock.

About Benefitfocus

Benefitfocus, Inc provides cloud-based benefits management technology solutions for employers and health plans in the United States. Its products for employers comprise Benefitplace, a cloud-based benefits management portal that streamlines online enrollment, employee communication, and benefit administration; Health Insights, a data analytics solution; ACA Management and Reporting, a solution for employers to manage ACA compliance; Billing & Payments, an application that synchronizes enrollment and billing information to streamline the monthly billing process, automate adjustments, and enhance accuracy of payments; and COBRA Administration, a solution that simplifies management of Consolidated Omnibus Budget Reconciliation Act, benefits.

