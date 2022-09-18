Benitec Biopharma Inc. (NASDAQ:BNTC) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Benitec Biopharma Inc. (NASDAQ:BNTC – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 354,900 shares, an increase of 26.8% from the August 15th total of 279,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,310,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days. Approximately 5.0% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Benitec Biopharma Stock Performance

Benitec Biopharma stock traded down $0.07 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $0.36. 245,141 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 599,193. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a current ratio of 1.90. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.27. Benitec Biopharma has a twelve month low of $0.36 and a twelve month high of $4.78.

Institutional Trading of Benitec Biopharma

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Benitec Biopharma stock. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in Benitec Biopharma Inc. (NASDAQ:BNTC – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 25,132 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,000. Millennium Management LLC owned 0.31% of Benitec Biopharma at the end of the most recent reporting period. 16.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Benitec Biopharma Company Profile

Benitec Biopharma Inc, a development-stage biotechnology company, focuses on the development of novel genetic medicines. The company develops DNA-directed RNA interference based therapeutics for chronic and life-threatening human conditions. It is developing BB-301, an adeno-associated virus based gene therapy agent for treating oculopharyngeal muscular dystrophy; and BB-103 for the treatment of chronic hepatitis B virus infection.

