Berenberg Bank Reiterates €140.00 Price Target for Sixt (ETR:SIX2)

Berenberg Bank set a €140.00 ($142.86) target price on Sixt (ETR:SIX2 – Get Rating) in a report released on Thursday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €150.00 ($153.06) price target on shares of Sixt in a report on Thursday, August 11th. Baader Bank set a €140.00 ($142.86) price target on shares of Sixt in a report on Wednesday. Hauck Aufhäuser Investment Banking set a €158.00 ($161.22) price target on shares of Sixt in a report on Thursday, August 11th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €115.00 ($117.35) price target on shares of Sixt in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Warburg Research set a €150.00 ($153.06) price objective on shares of Sixt in a report on Wednesday, August 10th.

Sixt Trading Down 3.3 %

Shares of SIX2 stock opened at €96.55 ($98.52) on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average of €109.72 and a 200-day moving average of €117.43. The firm has a market cap of $2.93 billion and a P/E ratio of 10.69. Sixt has a 12-month low of €95.20 ($97.14) and a 12-month high of €170.30 ($173.78). The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 2.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 110.26.

Sixt Company Profile

Sixt SE, through its subsidiaries, provides mobility services for private and business customers in Germany and internationally. The company engages in the rental of various utility vehicles; and provision of international holiday vehicle rental, car sharing, transfer, and car subscription services. As of December 31, 2021, its corporate and franchise station network comprised approximately 900 stations.

