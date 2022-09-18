Berenberg Bank Trims Admiral Group (LON:ADM) Target Price to GBX 2,819

Admiral Group (LON:ADM – Get Rating) had its target price trimmed by Berenberg Bank from GBX 2,903 ($35.08) to GBX 2,819 ($34.06) in a research note published on Thursday morning, MarketBeat reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

ADM has been the subject of a number of other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Admiral Group from GBX 1,750 ($21.15) to GBX 1,780 ($21.51) and gave the stock an underweight rating in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. Barclays reiterated an overweight rating and issued a GBX 2,583 ($31.21) target price on shares of Admiral Group in a research report on Monday, August 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Admiral Group from GBX 2,560 ($30.93) to GBX 2,620 ($31.66) and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Monday, September 12th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Admiral Group to an underperform rating and decreased their target price for the stock from GBX 2,300 ($27.79) to GBX 1,525 ($18.43) in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of GBX 2,321.17 ($28.05).

Get Admiral Group alerts:

Admiral Group Stock Performance

LON ADM opened at GBX 2,272 ($27.45) on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of £6.82 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,747.69. The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 86.13. The business has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 2,086.49 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 2,276.48. Admiral Group has a twelve month low of GBX 1,691.50 ($20.44) and a twelve month high of GBX 3,552 ($42.92).

Admiral Group Cuts Dividend

Insider Transactions at Admiral Group

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 1st will be given a GBX 105 ($1.27) dividend. This represents a yield of 5.34%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 1st. Admiral Group’s payout ratio is 100.08%.

In other news, insider Geraint Jones sold 1,225 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 2,169 ($26.21), for a total value of £26,570.25 ($32,105.18). In related news, insider Annette Court purchased 1,181 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 11th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 2,244 ($27.11) per share, for a total transaction of £26,501.64 ($32,022.28). Also, insider Geraint Jones sold 1,225 shares of Admiral Group stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 2,169 ($26.21), for a total transaction of £26,570.25 ($32,105.18).

About Admiral Group

(Get Rating)

Admiral Group plc provides car insurance products in the United Kingdom, Spain, Italy, France, India, and the United States. The company operates through UK Insurance, International Insurance, Admiral Loans, and Other segments. It underwrites car, van, household, and travel insurance, as well as offers unsecured personal and car loans, and legal services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Admiral Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Admiral Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.