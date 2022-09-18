Big Yellow Group (OTCMKTS:BYLOF) Stock Rating Upgraded by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Big Yellow Group (OTCMKTS:BYLOF – Get Rating) was upgraded by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a $1,550.00 price objective on the stock.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Big Yellow Group from GBX 1,375 ($16.61) to GBX 1,350 ($16.31) in a research report on Monday, June 13th.

Shares of BYLOF opened at $14.00 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $16.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.99. Big Yellow Group has a 1 year low of $13.72 and a 1 year high of $23.22.

Big Yellow is the UK's brand leader in self storage. Big Yellow now operates from a platform of 103 stores, including 25 stores branded as Armadillo Self Storage, in which the Group has a 20% interest. We own a further 11 Big Yellow self storage development sites, of which eight have planning consent.

