Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB) Shares Sold by Triangle Securities Wealth Management

Triangle Securities Wealth Management cut its holdings in Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB – Get Rating) by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,031 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 159 shares during the period. Triangle Securities Wealth Management’s holdings in Biogen were worth $618,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Curi Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Biogen by 476.2% in the 1st quarter. Curi Wealth Management LLC now owns 121 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Biogen in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Tcwp LLC acquired a new position in shares of Biogen in the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. Pflug Koory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Biogen by 88.2% in the 1st quarter. Pflug Koory LLC now owns 160 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the period. Finally, Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA bought a new stake in Biogen in the 1st quarter valued at about $42,000. 83.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Biogen Stock Performance

BIIB stock opened at $208.26 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The company has a market capitalization of $30.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.85, a P/E/G ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 0.43. Biogen Inc. has a 12 month low of $187.16 and a 12 month high of $304.21. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $210.00 and a two-hundred day moving average of $207.17.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Biogen ( NASDAQ:BIIB Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 20th. The biotechnology company reported $5.25 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.09 by $1.16. The company had revenue of $2.59 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.48 billion. Biogen had a net margin of 19.36% and a return on equity of 22.36%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $5.68 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Biogen Inc. will post 16.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently weighed in on BIIB shares. Guggenheim cut their price objective on shares of Biogen to $190.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of Biogen to $238.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Biogen from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Cowen dropped their price target on shares of Biogen from $285.00 to $270.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. Finally, Cowen dropped their price target on shares of Biogen from $285.00 to $270.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $257.36.

Biogen Profile

Biogen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers therapies for treating neurological and neurodegenerative diseases. The company offers TECFIDERA, VUMERITY, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for multiple sclerosis (MS); SPINRAZA for spinal muscular atrophy; and FUMADERM to treat plaque psoriasis.

