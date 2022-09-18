BioPlus Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:BIOS) Short Interest Update

BioPlus Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:BIOS – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,800 shares, a growth of 20.0% from the August 15th total of 1,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 31,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days. Currently, 0.0% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lynwood Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in BioPlus Acquisition in the first quarter valued at $247,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp bought a new position in BioPlus Acquisition in the first quarter valued at $247,000. UBS Group AG bought a new position in BioPlus Acquisition in the first quarter valued at $247,000. Robinson Capital Management LLC bought a new position in BioPlus Acquisition in the second quarter valued at $265,000. Finally, OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp bought a new position in BioPlus Acquisition in the first quarter valued at $356,000. Institutional investors own 65.67% of the company’s stock.

Get BioPlus Acquisition alerts:

BioPlus Acquisition Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:BIOS opened at $10.05 on Friday. BioPlus Acquisition has a 52-week low of $9.78 and a 52-week high of $10.14. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $10.00 and a 200 day moving average of $9.95.

BioPlus Acquisition Company Profile

BioPlus Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses in the life sciences industry. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in New York, New York.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for BioPlus Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BioPlus Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.