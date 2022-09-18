Biswap Price Down 4.7% Over Last Week (BSW)

Biswap (BSW) traded 1.5% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on September 18th. One Biswap coin can currently be purchased for $0.30 or 0.00001493 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last week, Biswap has traded down 4.7% against the US dollar. Biswap has a market capitalization of $80.92 million and approximately $4.33 million worth of Biswap was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Biswap Coin Profile

Biswap launched on May 20th, 2021. Biswap’s total supply is 313,479,769 coins and its circulating supply is 273,579,477 coins. The official website for Biswap is biswap.org. Biswap’s official Twitter account is @Biswap_DEX and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Biswap

According to CryptoCompare, “Biswap is a decentralized exchange platform with a three-type referral system. It's a decentralized exchange platform for swapping BEP-20 tokens on the Binance Smart Chain network. Telegram | Medium Docs “

