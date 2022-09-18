Bitcoin Atom Price Hits $0.0723 (BCA)

Bitcoin Atom (BCA) traded down 1.7% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on September 18th. Bitcoin Atom has a total market capitalization of $1.33 million and $486.00 worth of Bitcoin Atom was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Bitcoin Atom coin can now be purchased for about $0.0723 or 0.00000367 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Bitcoin Atom has traded up 21.5% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Bitcoin Atom alerts:

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.73 or 0.00062490 BTC.

BlueArk (BRK) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Graviton (GRAV) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0226 or 0.00000115 BTC.

PolkaFantasy (XP) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0894 or 0.00000454 BTC.

Boss Token (BOSS) traded down 12.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Dark Frontiers (DARK) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0429 or 0.00000218 BTC.

Emercoin (EMC) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0176 or 0.00000089 BTC.

ARB Protocol (ARB) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0061 or 0.00000028 BTC.

OKCash (OK) traded 9.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Neutron (NTRN) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000010 BTC.

About Bitcoin Atom

BCA is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Bitcoin Atom’s total supply is 21,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 18,418,931 coins. The Reddit community for Bitcoin Atom is /r/bitcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Bitcoin Atom is medium.com/@bitcoinatom. The official website for Bitcoin Atom is bitcoinatom.io. Bitcoin Atom’s official Twitter account is @atombitcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Bitcoin Atom Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitcoin Atom is a SegWit enabled Bitcoin fork that uses the SHA256 algorithm and is secured by utilizing the so-called hybrid consensus: both PoW and PoS. The BCA will also be using the lightning network swaps allowing for instant off-chain atomic swaps, which are cheaper and more useful for smaller transactions and have better privacy properties.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin Atom directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bitcoin Atom should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Bitcoin Atom using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Bitcoin Atom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Bitcoin Atom and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.