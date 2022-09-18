BitCore (BTX) Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $130,141.00

BitCore (BTX) traded 3% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on September 18th. BitCore has a total market cap of $1.25 million and $130,141.00 worth of BitCore was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, BitCore has traded 10% lower against the dollar. One BitCore coin can now be purchased for about $0.0688 or 0.00000354 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get BitCore alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19,427.19 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0576 or 0.00000297 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.66 or 0.00023981 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 13.5% against the dollar and now trades at $29.73 or 0.00153045 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $52.95 or 0.00272576 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $140.28 or 0.00722082 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 8.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $112.18 or 0.00577455 BTC.

COUTION LIVE (CTL) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000981 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000959 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005128 BTC.

BitCore Coin Profile

BitCore (CRYPTO:BTX) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Time Travel hashing algorithm. It launched on April 24th, 2017. BitCore’s total supply is 18,617,495 coins and its circulating supply is 18,116,536 coins. BitCore’s official Twitter account is @bitcore_btx and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for BitCore is /r/bitcore_btx and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. BitCore’s official website is www.bitcore.cc.

Buying and Selling BitCore

According to CryptoCompare, “BitCore is a cryptocurrency that is a UTXO fork of Bitcoin. Using Bitcoin’s source code and technology, BitCore created a new blockchain; making sure that the blockchain size is smaller and scalability was better. In addition, block timings are faster than Bitcoin, making mining ASIC-resistant as well.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitCore directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BitCore should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy BitCore using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for BitCore Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for BitCore and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.