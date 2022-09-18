BitShares (BTS) Market Capitalization Hits $31.21 Million

BitShares (BTS) traded 5.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on September 18th. One BitShares coin can now be bought for about $0.0104 or 0.00000053 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, BitShares has traded down 11.7% against the U.S. dollar. BitShares has a total market cap of $31.21 million and $546,802.00 worth of BitShares was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

TRON (TRX) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0610 or 0.00000313 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded 9.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

BitTorrent (New) (BTT) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.45 or 0.00007441 BTC.

EOS (EOS) traded 12.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.28 or 0.00006587 BTC.

BitTorrent-New (BTT) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded down 11.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.73 or 0.00013978 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.96 or 0.00004930 BTC.

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.94 or 0.00004821 BTC.

Adshares (ADS) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.36 or 0.00012114 BTC.

BitShares Profile

BTS is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the SHA-512 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was July 19th, 2014. BitShares’ total supply is 2,994,550,000 coins. BitShares’ official Twitter account is @_bitshares and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for BitShares is bitshares.org. The official message board for BitShares is bitsharestalk.org. The Reddit community for BitShares is /r/bitshares and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling BitShares

According to CryptoCompare, “BitShares (BTS) was first introduced in a White Paper titled “A Peer-to-Peer Polymorphic Digital Asset Exchange” by Daniel Larimer, Charles Hoskinson, and Stan Larimer. It is a brand of open-source software based on as blockchain technology as used by Bitcoin. Unlike bitcoins, which do not produce any income for their owners, BitShare can be used to launch Decentralized Autonomous Companies (DACs) which issue shares, produce profits and distribute profits to shareholders. As such, BitShares is about making profitable companies that people want to own shares in, thus creating a return for the shareholders. The first DAC launched by this process was called BitSharesX, a decentralized asset exchange based in Hong Kong. BitShares was originally launched under the name of ProtoShares (PTS); it was later renamed to BitShares (BTS) and “reloaded” in November 2014 by merging several products into BitShares (BTS).”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitShares directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade BitShares should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy BitShares using one of the exchanges listed above.

