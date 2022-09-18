BitWhite Price Down 21.3% Over Last Week (BTW)

BitWhite (BTW) traded 5.1% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on September 18th. One BitWhite coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0011 or 0.00000006 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. BitWhite has a total market cap of $41,004.54 and $16,401.00 worth of BitWhite was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, BitWhite has traded down 21.3% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get BitWhite alerts:

EOS (EOS) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.37 or 0.00006970 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00005057 BTC.

Ark (ARK) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00002064 BTC.

Lamden (TAU) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0177 or 0.00000090 BTC.

Achain (ACT) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Credits (CS) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0054 or 0.00000027 BTC.

ADAMANT Messenger (ADM) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0065 or 0.00000033 BTC.

Acet (ACT) traded 22.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0101 or 0.00000051 BTC.

Kapu (KAPU) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

DasCoin (DASC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

BitWhite Coin Profile

BitWhite (BTW) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. It launched on November 13th, 2017. BitWhite’s total supply is 60,342,895 coins and its circulating supply is 36,325,371 coins. BitWhite’s official website is bitwhite.org. BitWhite’s official Twitter account is @BitcoinWhite (BTW) and its Facebook page is accessible here.

BitWhite Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “BitWhite is a Dapps (decentralized applications) development platform. It is a project by an anonymous development team that aims to build a more efficient version of BTC. It feautres a DPoS consensus mechanism.The BTW token is a Dpos algorithm cryptocurrency. Developed by BitWhite, it is a utility token that fuels the platform and allows users to exchange value within it.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitWhite directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BitWhite should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase BitWhite using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for BitWhite Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for BitWhite and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.