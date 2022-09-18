BK Technologies Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:BKTI) Short Interest Down 13.2% in August

BK Technologies Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:BKTI – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 30,900 shares, a decline of 13.2% from the August 15th total of 35,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 12,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.4 days. Approximately 0.2% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Institutional Trading of BK Technologies

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. AIGH Capital Management LLC grew its position in BK Technologies by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. AIGH Capital Management LLC now owns 1,373,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,503,000 after purchasing an additional 33,750 shares during the last quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of BK Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at $2,574,000. Finally, Worth Venture Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of BK Technologies by 10.8% in the 1st quarter. Worth Venture Partners LLC now owns 345,434 shares of the company’s stock valued at $881,000 after acquiring an additional 33,750 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 29.38% of the company’s stock.

BK Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN BKTI traded up $0.06 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $2.55. 9,316 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 14,910. The company has a current ratio of 1.92, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. BK Technologies has a 12 month low of $1.59 and a 12 month high of $3.31.

BK Technologies Announces Dividend

BK Technologies ( NYSEAMERICAN:BKTI Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.22) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $12.11 million for the quarter. BK Technologies had a negative return on equity of 35.60% and a negative net margin of 25.22%.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 25th were given a dividend of $0.03 per share. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 22nd. BK Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is presently -18.18%.

BK Technologies Company Profile

BK Technologies Corporation, through its subsidiary, BK Technologies, Inc, engages in design, manufacture, and markets wireless communications products in the United States and internationally. The company offers two-way land mobile radios (LMR), repeaters, base stations, and related components and subsystems.

