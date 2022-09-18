BlackRock Health Sciences Trust II (NYSE:BMEZ) Short Interest Update

BlackRock Health Sciences Trust II (NYSE:BMEZ – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 14,200 shares, a growth of 39.2% from the August 15th total of 10,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 341,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

BlackRock Health Sciences Trust II Stock Down 1.1 %

BMEZ stock traded down 0.18 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching 15.98. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 273,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 356,678. The company’s 50 day moving average is 16.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is 17.32. BlackRock Health Sciences Trust II has a fifty-two week low of 14.96 and a fifty-two week high of 28.50.

BlackRock Health Sciences Trust II Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 15th will be given a $0.145 dividend. This represents a $1.74 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.89%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 14th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On BlackRock Health Sciences Trust II

About BlackRock Health Sciences Trust II

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Covington Capital Management acquired a new stake in BlackRock Health Sciences Trust II in the 2nd quarter valued at $47,000. Signaturefd LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BlackRock Health Sciences Trust II during the 1st quarter valued at about $56,000. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of BlackRock Health Sciences Trust II by 62.9% during the 2nd quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,422 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,000 after buying an additional 2,867 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its position in BlackRock Health Sciences Trust II by 10.2% during the 2nd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 9,635 shares of the company’s stock worth $158,000 after acquiring an additional 895 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Advisors LLC purchased a new position in BlackRock Health Sciences Trust II in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $165,000.

BlackRock Health Sciences Trust II’s (BMEZ) (the ‘Trust’) investment objective is to provide total return and income through a combination of current income, current gains and long-term capital appreciation. The Trust seeks to achieve its investment objective by investing, under normal market conditions, at least 80% of its total assets in equity securities of companies principally engaged in the health sciences group of industries and equity derivatives with exposure to the health sciences group of industries.

