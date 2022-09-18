Blockzero Labs Price Down 27% Over Last Week (XIO)

Blockzero Labs (XIO) traded down 10.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on September 18th. One Blockzero Labs coin can currently be bought for $0.0133 or 0.00000071 BTC on major exchanges. Blockzero Labs has a total market cap of $486,872.23 and $4,248.00 worth of Blockzero Labs was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Blockzero Labs has traded down 27% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005317 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $18,825.49 or 1.00085771 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.97 or 0.00005168 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.33 or 0.00060230 BTC.

Quantum (QUA) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.04 or 0.00010823 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded up 49.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00002389 BTC.

TrueUSD (TUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005317 BTC.

Theta Network (THETA) traded down 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00005399 BTC.

BitDAO (BIT) traded 10.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00002539 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 10.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.77 or 0.00062575 BTC.

About Blockzero Labs

Blockzero Labs (XIO) is a coin. Blockzero Labs’ total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 36,592,410 coins. The Reddit community for Blockzero Labs is https://reddit.com/r/XIO_Network. Blockzero Labs’ official Twitter account is @xio_network and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Blockzero Labs

According to CryptoCompare, “XIO is an alternative crowdfunding and growth system for early-stage blockchain startups. Citizens of the Network can stake cryptocurrency projects to earn exclusive token rewards. XIO (XIO) is an Ethereum-based cryptocurrency. “

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Blockzero Labs directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Blockzero Labs should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Blockzero Labs using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

